MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $504.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer to $504.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.38.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $447.48. The company had a trading volume of 319,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,419. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.19 and its 200 day moving average is $449.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $437,422,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

