Munch Token (MUNCH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Munch Token (MUNCH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Munch Token has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. Munch Token has a market cap of $378,709.00 and $15,138.00 worth of Munch Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Munch Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Munch Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Munch Token Coin Profile

Munch Token’s genesis date was April 14th, 2021. Munch Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Munch Token is munchtoken.com. Munch Token’s official Twitter account is @munchtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Munch Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Munch is a digital currency that replaces the ‘bite’ taken by traditional financial systems and distributes it to community-chosen causes and in rewards to its users. By collecting a 3% transaction fee from all Munch transactions, rewards are distributed evenly between our community and an accredited charitable cause, decided by the community. On each transaction, the percentage distributed to charity is taken from the transaction and stored in the contract’s address, rather than a private wallet. Uniswap’s router’s functions convert the token to ETH and automatically send directly to the charity’s address.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Munch Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Munch Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Munch Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Munch Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Munch Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.