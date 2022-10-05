Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives $275.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

