Mycro (MYO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.47 Million

Mycro (MYO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Mycro has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mycro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Mycro has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $38,093.00 worth of Mycro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mycro Profile

Mycro’s launch date was June 5th, 2019. Mycro’s total supply is 25,454,545 coins. Mycro’s official Twitter account is @Mycrojobs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mycro’s official website is www.mycrojobs.io.

Buying and Selling Mycro

According to CryptoCompare, “Mycro is a cryptocurrency-based job finder mobile app. It provides users with a job marketplace where it is possible to find a match for a job within the user local community. Using the Mycro mobile app, the members will be able to register and search for a nearby available job that suits their capabilities. The Mycro token (MYO) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the platform main currency, through which users are able to stake for an available job. In addition, rewards for best ratings will be paid in MYO tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mycro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mycro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mycro using one of the exchanges listed above.

