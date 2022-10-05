Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.40

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $554.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.04 million. Nabtesco had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

