Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,559 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $69,266.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,264.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,768.24.

On Friday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $40,986.36.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.91. 1,636,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,011. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $121.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,955,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Natera by 41.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 605,768 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Natera by 3.0% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Natera by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,589,000 after acquiring an additional 456,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

