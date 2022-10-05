National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 795 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,183,657.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, October 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,261,212.54.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $3,859,000.00.

NASDAQ NRC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,320. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.52. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. National Research’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in National Research in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Research by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in National Research by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

