Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Nautilus will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 32.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nautilus by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 128,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.