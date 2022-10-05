Navcoin Price Hits $0.0449 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $1,306.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000832 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,484,868 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

