Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NOSPF. Morgan Stanley lowered Neoen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Neoen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Neoen Stock Performance

NOSPF stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. Neoen has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

