NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $122,555.00 and approximately $6.01 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,942,434 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.