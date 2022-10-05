Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stake Reduced by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Nestlé by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,457,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.67. 569,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,811. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSRGY. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

