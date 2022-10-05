Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.46. 292,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 581% from the average session volume of 42,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.
Network International Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.
Network International Company Profile
Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.
Featured Articles
