NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 39,768 shares.The stock last traded at $306.11 and had previously closed at $309.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NewMarket Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.11.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $723.64 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NewMarket by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in NewMarket by 12,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

