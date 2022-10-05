Nexo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.91 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Nexo has a market cap of $894.10 million and $10.91 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004427 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

