NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. 68,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,175,606. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

