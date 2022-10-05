NFTPad Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13,732.23 (NFTPAD)

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. NFTPad has a total market cap of $13,732.23 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTPad has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One NFTPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
NFTPad Profile
NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling NFTPad
