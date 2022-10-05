Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 49,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,910,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Specifically, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,701. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 711.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 88,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after purchasing an additional 325,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

