NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.71

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 1173788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.37 million and a PE ratio of -36.28.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

