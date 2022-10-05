Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Trading 4.4% Higher

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. 97,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the average session volume of 20,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.41%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

