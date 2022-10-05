Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 190,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,289,644 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.30.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.
In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
