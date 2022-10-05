Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 190,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,289,644 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

