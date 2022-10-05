Northland Securities Lowers Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Market Perform

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFIN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of MFIN opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 478.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

