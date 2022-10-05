Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $6.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.25. 1,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,624. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $515.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.14.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.27.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

