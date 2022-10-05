Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

NOC opened at $490.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $515.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.15 and a 200 day moving average of $467.14.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

