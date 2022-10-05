Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $4.99. Novonix shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Novonix Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of Novonix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novonix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novonix in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

