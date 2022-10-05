NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of NTT DATA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year. The consensus estimate for NTT DATA’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.
NTT DATA Stock Up 4.9 %
NTDTY opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.13. NTT DATA has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
NTT DATA Company Profile
NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.
