NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of NTT DATA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year. The consensus estimate for NTT DATA’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

NTT DATA Stock Up 4.9 %

NTDTY opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.13. NTT DATA has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

NTT DATA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.