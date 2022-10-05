Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,342. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
