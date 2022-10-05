Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,342. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 122,837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 57,019 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.