Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NUW traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $17.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,121 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

