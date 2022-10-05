Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
NYSE NUW traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $17.33.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
