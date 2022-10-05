Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

