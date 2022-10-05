Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NXC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. 11,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
