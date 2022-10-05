Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NXC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. 11,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.