Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
JFR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. 708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,382. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.