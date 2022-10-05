Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

JFR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. 708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,382. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 176,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,958,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 133,020 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 90,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 66,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

