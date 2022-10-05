Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

JFR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. 713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the second quarter worth $108,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $245,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

