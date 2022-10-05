Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of JRO stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $10.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 90.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 127,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 69,507 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

