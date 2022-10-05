Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NID stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NID. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.