Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NMT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 32,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,601. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.