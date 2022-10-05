Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NMT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 32,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,601. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT)
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.