Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NMI opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.