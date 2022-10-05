Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMI opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:NMI Get Rating ) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.