Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE NXN traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 3,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.