Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE NXN traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 3,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio ( NYSE:NXN Get Rating ) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.