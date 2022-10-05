Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 85,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,432. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NUO Get Rating ) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

