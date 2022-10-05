Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NUO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 85,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,432. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
