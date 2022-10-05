Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 5,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $9.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
