Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 5,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 39.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $279,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

