Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:NSL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 153,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,140. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

