Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Down 7.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.50 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Olaplex traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 44,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,890,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

