Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.65

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.65 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.80 ($0.58), with a volume of 213747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.10 ($0.61).

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Old Mutual from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 63 ($0.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is 775.11%.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

