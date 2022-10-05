OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 4,322 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.6% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 353,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 572.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.79. 12,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,508. The firm has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $562.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

