OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 2,820 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.65. 55,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178,967. The company has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,870,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,871,639 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

