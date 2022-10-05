OLD National Bancorp IN Has $13.64 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,302,000 after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. 61,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,454. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

