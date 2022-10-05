OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,036. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.