OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.56. 57,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

