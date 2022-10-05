Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 81,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,625. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

