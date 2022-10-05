Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

