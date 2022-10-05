Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,948. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.